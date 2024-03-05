LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's probably one of the first images that comes to mind when you think of a nice dinner. A streak with perfect grill marks, vegetables or French fries on the side, and maybe a glass of wine.

It's pricey, though. Sure, all things are currently pricey, but even before the inflation spikes of the last few years, steaks were always expensive. Still, it's hard to beat a good steak if you know where to go.

And, well, we wanted to know where to go. Y'all answered.

People love a good steak dinner because it offers a satisfying and enjoyable experience on multiple levels. The taste of a well-cooked steak, with its juicy and savory qualities, pleases the palate. The cultural aspect is significant, as steak dinners often signify special occasions and shared celebrations, creating a sense of indulgence and tradition.

Sometimes, we cook them at home. After all, the act of grilling or cooking steak is often a social activity, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the meal when shared with friends or family. But we also enjoy a good steakhouse.

The sensory pleasure, cultural associations, nutritional benefits, and communal aspects together make steak dinners popular. The tradition of grilling or cooking steaks is deeply rooted in various cultures, making it not just a meal but a shared and cherished experience. Whether it's the flavor, the cultural significance, or the act of sharing, a good steak dinner encompasses elements that appeal to the senses and bring joy to the dining table.

So, where do you like to go for a good steak? Here's what the reviews said about the restaurants in and around Lafayette that offer a really good steak.

Blu Basil Wine & Grill - Johnston Street, Lafayette

"The Dang Ribeye with fries & jalapeno mac & cheese at Blu Basil," one person on Facebook told us. "It may be a steak at a Vietnamese restaurant, but do not underestimate it!"

Based on the photo above, we have really no doubt that it's going to be phenomenal.

Ruth's Chris Steak House - W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette

To be fair, steaks are the entire point of Ruth's Chris, so it's reasonable to assume that it has a lot of fans in the area.

"The food was so fresh, the presentation was impeccable, and the flavor was packed into every bite," one Yelp review noted. "The seating is arranged in a way to where every booth or table feels very intimate. Service is top notch."

Cafe Josephine - Napoleon Avenue, Sunset

Credit: Cafe Josephine Facebook Credit: Cafe Josephine Facebook loading...

Sure, it's a little outside Lafayette Parish, but Cafe Josephine in Sunset has a lot of devoted fans, who were quick to point out that it's definitely worth the drive.

"Wish I could give more stars," a reviewer noted on Yelp. "Everything we had was culinary perfection. Great menu with lots of choices, something for everyone. Wait staff was friendly and attentive. Good parking. Nice ambiance, perfect for a casual family dinner or a dressy date night."

Saltgrass Steak House - Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette

This is another restaurant where steaks are pretty much what they do, and they do it well according to our followers and the fans online.

"So I had a craving for a good steak and decided to give Saltgrass Steak House a try," one person noted. "Apparently it was a good decision. The food was excellent. I had the NY Strip Steak and it was cooked perfect and was delicious. I had the privilege of meeting the manager because he actually brought my food to me."

Cafe Sydnie Mae - E Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge

Another one just outside the Lafayette area, but also worth the drive. We've talked about Cafe Sydnie Mae before when we talked about the best brunch spots in Acadiana, but it has so much more to offer than just brunch.

How amazing is it?

"I am not exaggerating," one review raved. "Visiting this restaurant was one of the best experiences of my life. The atmosphere is absolutely magical. We visited on NYE and I couldn't have dreamed of a better way to start 2024."

Mazen Grill - Johnston Street, Lafayette

Mazen Grill on Johnston in Lafayette is another spot that people who have visited will swear by. It's got a variety of fantastic dishes, but folks we talked to said the steaks were just excellent.

"From the moment we entered it was a very friendly and pleasant experience," one person said. "The host, server, and chefs were wonderful and accommodating to my allergies. 10/10 recommend if you're looking for a fine dining experience."

Hebert's Steakhouse - Veterans Memorial Drive, Kaplan

Travel a little ways further down south until you hit Kaplan, and you'll find another favorite of our locals. Sure, it's a little more out of the way than even Sunset and Breaux Bridge, but we've been told it's a must-try.

"This place is hands down the best steak house around," a pleased customer noted. "Customer service goes over and beyond to take care of all your needs. I definitely highly recommend for everyone to try this place."

What Did We Miss?

Let us know which ones we need to add to our list... after all, writing this made us hungry.

