Highlights

Foodies of Lafayette announced seven nominees for the 2026 Culinary Excellence Award

Nominees include Mr. Lester’s Steakhouse, Empanada Guy, Cafe Sydnie Mae, Five Mile Eatery, Baba Kebab, Cafe Josephine, and Jane’s French Cuisine

A new panel of judges will visit restaurants multiple times through September 2026 before selecting a winner

The awards recognize quality food, service, and passion, regardless of restaurant atmosphere or price point

Winners join previous recipients Antoni’s Italian Café (2024), Dumpling Hour (2025), and Fuji Sushi (2023)

Foodies of Lafayette Reveals 2026 Culinary Excellence Award Nominees

Seven Lafayette-area restaurants earn recognition from 100,000+ member foodie community in annual awards program celebrating local dining excellence

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Two of the biggest forces behind the Foodies of Lafayette—founder Heidi McDonald and moderator Jason Stoner—revealed seven restaurants vying for the organization’s 2026 Culinary Excellence Award during their weekly Friday visit to Acadiana’s Morning News.

The nominees span everything from upscale steakhouses to casual lunch spots – a deliberate choice that shows Foodies of Lafayette judges restaurants on food quality and service, not price tags or fancy decor.

The 2026 Nominees

Seven restaurants made the cut for 2026, covering cuisines from French fine dining to Turkish kebabs:

Mr. Lester’s Steakhouse – Located at Cypress Bayou Casino in Charenton, this upscale steakhouse serves prime beef, seafood, and features live music in its cigar room on weekends.

Empanada Guy – Started in owner Luciano and Laura’s home kitchen, now serving Argentine-Cajun fusion empanadas from a brick-and-mortar location on General Mouton Avenue.

Cafe Sydnie Mae – A Breaux Bridge establishment in a historic 1925 building, known for weekend brunch service, locally-sourced ingredients, and live music.

Five Mile Eatery – A fast-casual breakfast and lunch spot on Heymann Boulevard featuring organic, locally-sourced ingredients, craft coffee, and fresh pastries.

Baba Kebab – Southwest Louisiana’s first true kabab house on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, offering Turkish cuisine with house-made pita bread baked in a clay pot oven.

Cafe Josephine – Chef Troy Bijeaux’s rustic fine dining restaurant in Sunset, known for Southern comfort food with a gourmet twist, including signature steaks and charbroiled oysters.

Jane’s French Cuisine – Chef Will Baxter’s contemporary Parisian restaurant on East University Avenue, housed in his late grandmother’s former antique shop and offering seasonal three-course dining experiences.

How the Award Works

Foodies of Lafayette assembled a new judging panel for the 2026 awards cycle, following their tradition of having previous panel members nominate their successors. The judges’ identities remain confidential during the evaluation period.

“We have a whole new panel of people,” said Jason Stoner during the radio announcement. “They’re great. We’re not announcing them this year. They’re kind of like Michelin going in.”

Between now and September 2026, panel members will visit each nominated restaurant multiple times to evaluate three key criteria: food quality, service, and passion.

“What we do not rate is the atmosphere,” McDonald explained. “We’re looking for the quality of the food, the service, passion. What I’m looking for when I walk into a restaurant is the passion.”

The evaluation focuses exclusively on culinary excellence and service, meaning restaurants of any size or price point can win.

“We believe that a gas station can win this,” Stoner said. “If they’re pulling off great food and they have great service, we believe that, yeah, a gas station can.”

Panel members use detailed rating sheets to score each dining experience, with emphasis on what McDonald describes as “je ne sais quoi” – that intangible quality that makes a restaurant truly special.

Supporting Local Restaurants

The Culinary Excellence Awards are just one way Foodies of Lafayette supports the local food scene. Since December 2019, what started as a small Facebook group has exploded to over 100,000 members.

Stoner encouraged the community to visit all seven nominees during the evaluation period.

“I would encourage everybody to visit these restaurants because they’re on this list for a reason,” he said. “And even if you’ve been before, just go back because really what this is all about is supporting local restaurants.”

The organization also operates the Lafayette Community Fridge program, hosts monthly events, produces a popular podcast featuring local restaurant owners, and maintains an active YouTube channel documenting Acadiana’s food scene.

Previous Winners

The 2026 class joins past winners Fuji Sushi (2023), Antoni’s Italian Café (2024), and Dumpling Hour (2025). The winner will be announced in September 2026.

For more information about Foodies of Lafayette and the Culinary Excellence Awards, visit their Facebook page or website at foodiesoflafayette.com.