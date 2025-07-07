Highlights

Sarrica's Little Italy tops Yelp rankings with authentic Sicilian-style pizza from Italy natives

Central Pizza & Bar leads downtown with craft cocktails and Neapolitan-style wood-fired pies

Alesi Pizza House remains Lafayette's pizza pioneer, serving the community since 1957

Deano's pizza has been a Lafayette staple for decades with its "Proprietor's Reserve" sauce

Jim Deggy's Brick Oven Pizza & Brewery offers Lafayette's first downtown brewing and pizza concept

Pizza Village celebrates 55 years as a local institution with a legendary thin-crust tradition

The Ultimate Guide to Lafayette's 12 Best Pizza Restaurants in 2025

Lafayette pizza lovers know their city serves up some of Louisiana's most incredible pies, from authentic Italian imports to Cajun-inspired creations that can't be found anywhere else.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette's pizza scene tells the story of a city that honors tradition while embracing innovation. Since Mariano "Mike" Alesi and his wife Bertha opened Lafayette's first pizza house in 1957, the Hub City has cultivated a pizza culture that rivals much larger cities.

According to Lafayette Travel, the first pizza house was opened in 1957 by Mariano Alesi and his wife Bertha, launching what would become one of Louisiana's most passionate pizza communities.

Get our free mobile app

Today's Lafayette pizza scene spans from authentic Italian imports to creative Cajun fusion, wood-fired Neapolitan pies to legendary thin-crust institutions. Whether you're craving traditional Italian flavors or bold Louisiana-inspired toppings, these twelve establishments represent the absolute best pizza experiences Lafayette has to offer.

1. Sarrica's Little Italy - Lafayette's Authentic Sicilian Experience

According to Yelp, Sarrica's Little Italy ranks #1 among Lafayette's best pizza places, and for excellent reason. According to HOT 1079, Santi and Gina are natives of Italy and Columbia, and have succeeded in bringing authentic Sicilian cuisine to Lafayette, with the family importing ingredients directly from Sicily to ensure complete authenticity.

Location: 3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Suite 104 Specialty: Authentic Sicilian-style pizza with imported ingredients Must-Try: Margherita pizza crafted with traditional Sicilian techniques

Customer reviews consistently praise Sarrica's as "Best pizza in Lafayette, ordered the Carnivora!" according to DoorDash reviews. The restaurant's journey from food truck to permanent location reflects Lafayette's embrace of authentic international cuisine, with The Advocate reporting the concept moved from their home kitchen to a food truck, then to the Acadiana Beer Garden, before opening their current Ambassador Caffery location.

2. Central Pizza & Bar - Downtown Lafayette's Craft Pizza Destination

Central Pizza & Bar has earned 175 photos and 163 reviews on Yelp, establishing itself as downtown Lafayette's premier pizza and cocktail destination. The restaurant specializes in Neapolitan-style pizzas with creative toppings, offering craft cocktails and brick-oven-fired pizzas in a hip downtown space.

Location: 423 Jefferson Street Established: 2018 Specialty: Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizza with craft cocktails Must-Try: The Paulie (red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapenos, honey) and Curly Sue (white sauce, roasted garlic ricotta, pistachio pesto, curly pepperoni) as recommended by Lafayette Travel.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Pizza enthusiasts consistently rate Central highly, with One Bite Pizza Reviews noting: "This is one of the only edible pizzas in Lafayette" and "This right here is a 9.1 all day!! The only thing that beats this pizza out is New Haven pizza!" The restaurant's wood-fired approach creates distinctive char and flavor that sets it apart in Lafayette's competitive pizza landscape.

3. Jim Deggy's Brick Oven Pizza & Brewery - Lafayette's First Downtown Brewery

According to The Advocate, Jim Deggy's Brick Oven Pizza and Brewery opened on May 9, 2024, bringing Lafayette its first downtown brewing and pizza concept. The Advocate reports that owner Paul Averett brews the restaurant's craft beers in under 200 square feet, producing 90% less waste than traditional breweries while creating unique pairings with wood-fired pizzas.

Location: 201 Jefferson Street (former Dat Dog space) Specialty: Hand-tossed 11-inch pizzas with in-house craft beer Must-Try: Voodoo pizza (alfredo base, mozzarella, provolone, cream cheese, pepperoni, boudin, jalapenos, pepper jack) as featured in KPEL 96.5

The restaurant offers several craft brews including raspberry blonde, the 201 house blonde, Will-o-Wheat, Blaze Haze juicy IPA, and blood orange wheat ale, creating perfect pairings for their Cajun-inspired pizza creations.

4. Pizza Village - Longtime Lafayette Pizza Institution

Pizza Village advertises "Serving the Best Pizza in Lafayette for 55 years", making it one of Lafayette's long-running pizza institutions. With locations on both Moss Street and Kaliste Saloom Road, Pizza Village represents the thin-crust tradition that defines Lafayette pizza.

Locations: 1935 Moss Street and 2340 Kaliste Saloom Road Company Claim: 55 years of service per their website Specialty: Traditional thin-crust pizza with generous toppings Signature Style: Thin, crispy crust with "mounds of toppings"

According to Lafayette Travel, places like Pizza Village have "perfected the thin, crispy crust with just about any topping you can imagine and some you can't", representing the local style that makes Lafayette pizza distinctive.

5. Deano's Pizza - Cajun-Italian Fusion Pioneer

Deano's Pizza, established in 1971, specializes in "Italian Pizza with a Cajun Flair" and maintains 4.1 stars on Yelp. According to their Yelp profile, the restaurant seasons their made-from-scratch sauces with "Proprietor's Reserve," a patented spice blend created 40 years ago.

Locations: 305 Bertrand Drive and 2312 Kaliste Saloom Road Established: 1971 Specialty: Cajun-inspired pizza with monthly specialties Must-Try: Marie LeVeaux pizza and Cajun Executioner

Deano's Sign Deano's Sign loading...

Lafayette Travel notes that "Dean-O's is the place to go if you are bored by traditional pizza toppings and want something unexpected, offering the 'pizza of the month' featuring different Cajun-inspired pies". Pizza reviewers consistently praise their offerings, with One Bite Pizza Reviews noting: "One bite everybody knows the rules. I had the Marie LeVeaux & Cajun Executioner, off the charts. Must eat spot in Lafayette, LA".

6. Antoni's Italian Cafe - Upscale Italian Tradition

Antoni's Italian Cafe, established in 1996, has earned 95 reviews and specializes in "pizza, calzoni, and other Italian favorites". TripAdvisor ranks Antoni's at 4.7 of 5 stars and #14 of 372 restaurants in Lafayette.

Location: 1118 Coolidge Boulevard, Suite A Established: 1996 Specialty: Upscale Italian cuisine with thin-crust pizza Atmosphere: Romantic dining with outdoor patio under ancient crepe myrtles

The restaurant focuses on "traditions of Italy, with almost everything made from scratch to create a quality dining experience in an upscale yet casual atmosphere" according to their Yelp profile. Customers consistently praise the experience, with TripAdvisor reviewers noting: "Don't compare their pizza to any fast food pizza chain - there is no comparison!"

7. Alesi Pizza House - Lafayette's Pizza Pioneer

Alesi Pizza House maintains 119 reviews on Yelp as Lafayette's historical pizza pioneer. As "Acadiana's first Italian restaurant" according to their Facebook page, Alesi Pizza House represents the foundation of Lafayette's pizza culture.

Location: 4110 Johnston Street Established: 1957 (as Lafayette's first pizza house) Specialty: Traditional Italian-American pizza and pasta Historical Significance: Founded by Mariano "Mike" Alesi, Lafayette's pizza pioneer

While reviews vary, loyal customers maintain: "Best authentic pizza in Lafayette" and "Best pizza in Lafayette hands down" according to One Bite Pizza Reviews. The restaurant's historical significance and the visible pizza-making process through clear windows preserve Lafayette's pizza heritage.

8. Pizza Artista - Build-Your-Own Innovation

Pizza Artista offers "traditional and Cajun-inspired pizzas" with a unique build-your-own concept. Lafayette Travel describes Pizza Artista as the result of combining "fast-casual, build-your-own, and wood-fired pizzas," offering "more than 70 ingredient options".

Location: Multiple Acadiana locations including Lafayette Specialty: Build-your-own wood-fired pizza with 70+ toppings Unique Features: Flash-fired over open flame for "super-crispy, smoky, fresh pizza"

google maps google maps loading...

The restaurant's innovation lies in combining traditional wood-fired techniques with modern customization, allowing customers to create unique combinations including Louisiana-specific ingredients like crawfish and boudin.

Get our free mobile app

What Makes Lafayette Pizza Special

Lafayette's pizza scene reflects the city's broader culinary philosophy: respect for tradition combined with creative innovation. The thin crust style with generous toppings has become Lafayette's signature, while newer establishments bring wood-fired techniques and craft beverage pairings.

The city's pizza culture spans from Sarrica's imported Sicilian authenticity to Deano's Cajun-inspired monthly creations, demonstrating how Lafayette embraces both heritage and innovation. Whether you prefer the historical significance of Alesi Pizza House or the modern craft approach of Central Pizza & Bar, Lafayette's pizza scene offers experiences that satisfy every preference while maintaining the community connection that defines Acadiana dining.

This guide represents pizza establishments with documented presence in online reviews and local coverage as of July 2025. Rankings and reviews are subject to change over time. For the most current information, readers should check individual restaurant websites and recent reviews.

Not looking for pizza, but maybe something off the beaten path? Check out these "Hidden Gems" in Lafayette!