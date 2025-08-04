Highlights

Wingstop's Smart Kitchen technology reduces order times by 40% within four weeks

The AI-powered system now operates in 1,000 restaurants nationwide, with full deployment expected by year-end 2025

Lafayette's Wingstop location at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Parkway could see wait times drop from 18-20 minutes to under 10 minutes

The technology helps restaurants appear in "under 30 minutes" categories on delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats

Smart Kitchen locations are showing higher sales performance than traditional operations

This Popular Lafayette Wing Restaurant May Be Getting Your Food to You Faster

Wingstop's new AI-powered Smart Kitchen technology is rolling out nationwide, cutting wait times in half at the Ambassador Caffery location

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — That popular Wingstop location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway where Lafayette residents get their lemon pepper and Louisiana dry rub fix could soon serve wings much faster, according to the company.

Wingstop installed its Smart Kitchen system in 1,000 restaurants, with full deployment across its U.S. system expected by year-end, CEO Michael Skipworth said during the company's second quarter earnings call. Restaurants with the Smart Kitchen cut ticket times by 40% within four weeks.

How the Smart Kitchen Technology Works

The new system upgrades from the paper ticket system that Wingstop has traditionally used. The proprietary system uses an AI-driven machine-learning model that collects hundreds of data points to forecast how much product each restaurant will need, in 15-minute increments.

At restaurants where the technology has been installed, wait times have been cut in half to about 10 minutes, with improvements in guest satisfaction, accuracy, consistency, and employee turnover. Historically, Wingstop on third-party delivery platforms would quote times of 30 to 40 minutes when restaurants get busy.

The technology includes customer-facing screens that keep diners informed about their order status, along with digital displays that replace traditional paper tickets in the kitchen. The platform "leverages visual cues and gamification to engage the team members" and "provides role clarity," boosting productivity.

Impact on Lafayette Delivery Services

For Lafayette residents who order through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or other delivery platforms, this technology could make a real difference. Company leadership explained that faster service times will help bridge the gap from 30% to 50% delivery mix, as customers on delivery apps can sort by criteria like "fastest near them" and "delivery within 30 minutes."

Wing Stop Google Maps loading...

In the delivery channel, Wingstop can now show up in under 30 minutes with the Smart Kitchen technology. This means the Lafayette location could start appearing in those "fastest near you" searches many customers use when deciding where to order from.

What This Means for Local Operations

The Ambassador Caffery Parkway location, which operates as a delivery and carryout spot with limited seating, could benefit from the efficiency improvements. It takes about four weeks to see ticket times around 10 minutes, a dramatic improvement from the previous 18 to 20 minutes.

The Smart Kitchen improvements extend beyond speed. The technology is improving all dayparts, particularly during lunch and late-night, which could make Wingstop more competitive with other quick-service options during peak times when Lafayette residents are looking for fast meal solutions.

Broader Company Performance

The technology rollout comes as Wingstop works to maintain its growth momentum. Markets with the Smart Kitchen are delivering faster speed, a more consistent guest experience, and sales outperformance, without additional advertising to guests.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth market, the smart kitchen led to year-over-year growth in the delivery channel, and "the delivery channel is out-pacing the U.S. average growth rate by mid-single digits." This suggests Lafayette customers could see similar improvements in service quality and consistency once the technology is implemented locally.

Timeline for Local Implementation

While Wingstop hasn't announced specific timelines for individual locations, full deployment across its U.S. system is expected by the end of the year, suggesting Lafayette wing lovers might not have to wait much longer for faster service.

The company describes the investment as "a modest investment" for operators, which could speed adoption across the franchise system.

