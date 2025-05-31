Highlights

Cava's new Lafayette location now offers nationwide loyalty program to local diners

Customers earn 10 points for every dollar spent, redeem for food rewards

Mediterranean chain's app-based program includes birthday rewards and special challenges

Nearly 8 million members nationwide, adding 50,000 new sign-ups weekly

Points-based system offers more flexibility than traditional restaurant rewards

Popular Mediterranean Chain With New Lafayette Location Now Offering Reward Program for Local Customers

Cava's loyalty program gives Hub City diners points for every purchase, redeemable for menu favorites from pita chips to full bowls.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette diners looking for a new way to stretch their dining dollars can now take advantage of a loyalty program from Cava, the Mediterranean fast-casual chain that recently opened in the Hub City.

The growing restaurant company launched its revamped Cava Rewards program nationwide in October, and the timing couldn't be better for Lafayette customers who are just discovering what the chain has to offer. According to restaurant industry reports, the program is adding about 50,000 new members every week and approaching 8 million total members.

How Cava Rewards Works for Lafayette Customers

The program is refreshingly straightforward: customers earn 10 points for every dollar they spend, whether ordering through the Cava app, website, or in-person at the Lafayette location. Those points can then be redeemed for actual food items rather than just discounts.

According to the company's program details, the rewards catalog includes everything from pita chips and drinks to full bowls and entrées. It's a more flexible approach than the typical "buy 10, get one free" model that many local restaurants use.

What makes this particularly appealing for Lafayette diners is that points don't expire as long as you keep ordering within six months. For regular customers, that means rewards keep building up rather than disappearing.

Mediterranean Dining Meets Modern Convenience in Lafayette

Cava's approach fits well with Lafayette's increasingly diverse dining scene. The chain specializes in Mediterranean bowls where customers move down an assembly line similar to Chipotle, choosing their base, proteins, and toppings to create customized meals.

The loyalty program enhances that experience through the mobile app, which lets customers order ahead, track their favorites, and reorder previous meals with just a few taps. For busy Lafayette residents juggling work, family, or classes at UL, that convenience factor is significant.

Cava Restaurants Reports Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

The app also sends notifications about special challenges where members can earn bonus points, birthday rewards, and what the company calls "just because" gifts throughout the year.

Why This Program Stands Out in Lafayette's Restaurant Scene

Industry reports show that Cava redesigned its loyalty program based on customer feedback requesting more flexibility and reward options. The result is a system that feels more generous than many traditional punch-card programs.

Rather than requiring a specific number of visits to earn a reward, the points-based system lets customers decide when and how to redeem. Someone might save up for a free bowl, or use fewer points for add-ons like extra protein or premium toppings.

The program also works for catering orders, which could be particularly useful for Lafayette businesses looking to feed larger groups while earning rewards on those bigger purchases.

Getting Started With Cava Rewards in Lafayette

Signing up is free through the Cava app or website. Existing customers who had accounts before the October relaunch had their points automatically transferred to the new system.

The program includes a "forgot to scan" feature for situations where customers order in-restaurant but forget to use their rewards account. Members can submit receipt details within 30 days to get credit for those visits, though there are limits on how often this backup option can be used.

For Lafayette diners still exploring what Cava has to offer, the loyalty program provides an extra incentive to try different menu combinations and discover new favorites. And with the Mediterranean food trend gaining momentum across Louisiana, it's worth understanding how to maximize the value from this newer dining option in our community.

