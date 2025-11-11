YOUNGSVILLE, La (KPEL-FM) - If you're a fan of Dumpling Hour in Lafayette but live in Youngsville, we've got some good news. The new location of Dumpling Hour in Youngsville, 1911 Chemin Metairie Pkwy Suite 3, has held their soft opening and is now open.

Dumpling Hour Lafayette, Louisiana

After opening in Lafayette 2024, Dumpling Hour has quickly become a favorite for anyone looking for a step above typical Chinese take-out, especially those who like dumplings and want more variety.

Dumpling Hour in Lafayette is the perfect spot for groups and family meals where you can share dishes and foodies who are looking for trying something with a bit of spice or Szechuan flair.

As a matter of fact, Foodies of Lafayette awarded Dumpling Hour of Lafayette their Culinary Excellence Award for 2025.

With delicious offerings like pan fried dumplings, steamed dumplings, Asian soups, and House Specials like BBQ short ribs, spicy beef buns, bang bang shrimp, Asian cracklin chicken and shrimp and much more, it's easy to see why people have grown to love Dumpling Hour in Lafayette so much.

And now, their new Youngsville location is open for double the deliciousness!

Dumpling Hour Youngsville, Louisiana

The brand new Dumpling Hour in Younsgville held their soft opening Monday, November 10, 2025, and is now open.

Located at 1911 Chemin Metairie Pkwy Suite 3 in Youngsville, Dumpling Hour promises their new Youngsville location's menu is packed with all of your favorites from the Lafayette location and will also feature some "delicious new dishes" they're excited for everyone to try.

The new Youngsville location will have the same operating hours as the Lafayette location:

Sun - Thur: 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Fri - Sat: 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

You can keep up with the new Dumpling Hour Youngsville location over on their Facebook page or on their website, dumplinghour.com.