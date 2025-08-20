New Louisiana-Based Cajun Seafood Restaurant Coming to Lafayette

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - We sure do love new restaurants in Lafayette, and it looks like we will soon have another one to flock to.

A Thibodeaux, Louisiana based seafood chain has recently filed paperwork with Lafayette Consolidated Government for a Lafayette address to open their next location.

Off The Hook Restaurant Louisiana

The Off The Hook Restaurants were founded in 2012 in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

They stand by their motto of "Real Cajun, Real Fast" billing themselves as a fast and casual restaurant that offers bold, authentic Cajun food in a family-friendly environment.

Currently Off The Hook has several locations across Louisiana including Thibodeaux, Houma, Gonzales, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Walker, and Zachary.

Taking a quick look at their menu, it looks delicious.

At Off The Hook you'll find unique offerings like Swamp Fries, Fried Green Beans, Bon Temp Burger, Fried Shrimp and Catfish Platters, Seafood Po'boys, Pepper Jelly Shrimp Wraps, Gumbo, Etouffee, and more.

Off The Hook Restaurant Lafayette, Louisiana

According to What Now New Orleans, Off The Hook restaurant has filed a certificate of occupancy with Lafayette Consolidated Government for 101 Liberty Ave, off of Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette.

From What Now New Orleans -

Off The Hook CEO Paxton Moreaux recently told Daily Report that the company plans a significant expansion over the next decade. The chief executive said the plan is to have 60 or more locations open in the next ten years, with a primary focus on Louisiana.

As of now there is no information on exactly when the Lafayette location of Off The Hook will be open, but we'll keep a sharp eye out and let you know when we hear something.

