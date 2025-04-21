BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) —In a decisive move to protect public health and support Louisiana’s seafood industry, Representatives Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Troy A. Carter (D-LA) have reintroduced the Destruction of Hazardous Imports Act of 2025. The bipartisan bill would give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clear authority to destroy contaminated food imports, eliminating the current option to re-export them.

The legislation, backed by the Southern Shrimp Alliance, targets a critical loophole that allows importers to re-export food flagged for contamination, including shrimp found to contain banned antibiotics, harmful pathogens like salmonella, or unfit conditions. The FDA currently inspects less than 0.4% of shrimp imports.

Commerce Secretary Locke Visits Gulf To Inspect State Of Seafood Industry Getty Images loading...

Read More: Is Delcambre, Louisiana One of Our Best-Kept Secrets? |

Read More: Louisiana Agriculture, Seafood May Be Hit Hard by New EU Tariffs |

Port Shopping Puts American Consumers at Risk

Currently, importers can reclaim contaminated shipments and re-export them — often “port shopping” to bring the same product back into the U.S. through different entry points. This not only endangers American consumers but undercuts U.S. producers who follow strict safety regulations.

"Foreign products don’t even come close to the quality of Louisiana seafood,” said Rep. Higgins. “This legislation provides the FDA with the authority to destroy illegal seafood imports and ensures that contaminated products don’t reach American markets.”

Data Highlights Ongoing Contamination Issues

According to FDA data, 81 entry lines of shrimp were rejected in 2024 due to antibiotic contamination, the highest number since 2016. A significant number of those came from India and Vietnam, which together supply about half of the U.S.'s frozen shrimp imports.

“Giving these products back to the foreign shipper does little to incentivize them to address the problem,” said Southern Shrimp Alliance Executive Director John Williams. “Destroying them sends a clear message.”

Aligning U.S. Policy with Global Food Safety Standards

The bill also aligns U.S. policy with other major markets like the European Union, where destruction of unsafe imports is standard.

“This bill protects consumers from potential health risks and upholds the integrity of our food supply chain, while supporting Louisiana fishermen and seafood processors,” said Rep. Carter.

With support from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, this legislation represents a rare bipartisan push to enhance food safety, level the playing field for American seafood producers, and close a dangerous loophole in federal law.