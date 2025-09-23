MONROE, La. (KPEL-FM) - For some time now, restaurants in Louisiana have been randomly tested to ensure they comply with Louisiana's seafood labeling laws.

Some cities have performed better than others, but none as badly as Monroe.

According to SEAD Consulting, the company that conducts genetic testing on shrimp served at Louisiana restaurants, the Northeast Louisiana city really missed the mark.

How the Shrimp Testing Was Conducted

Genetic testing of shrimp dishes at 24 Monroe and Ruston area restaurants revealed that 0% complied with Louisiana's seafood labeling laws to identify imported shrimp being served. This is despite menus and staff often claiming ‘Gulf’ or domestic wild-caught origins.

The Results: Domestic vs. Imported Shrimp

SEAD Consulting conducted the testing from September 11-14, 2025. Here is what the results revealed:

11 of 24 dishes (46%) contained authentic domestic wild-caught shrimp

13 of 24 dishes (54%) contained imported, farm-raised shrimp, and of those: 7 of 13 menus explicitly said "Gulf" or domestic shrimp were being served 5 of 13 had staff explicitly assure customers that the dish used Gulf or domestic shrimp 1 of 13 admitted to serving imported shrimp -- but had no signage complying with Louisiana's labeling laws 0 of 13 had required signage indicating imported product



Add all that up and you get a 0% compliance rate with Louisiana's imported seafood labeling laws.

Why Shrimp Labeling Laws Matter

“This isn’t about forcing restaurants to change their menus—it’s about them standing by their word,” said Lance Nacio, Louisiana shrimper and Louisiana Shrimp Task Force board member.

“Diners deserve to get what they pay for, and shrimpers deserve their fair market share. Right now, both are being cheated.”

Restaurants That Passed the Test

Here's a list of restaurants where domestic wild-caught shrimp was found:

Belle's Ole South Diner — 4624 Cypress St, West Monroe, LA 71291 Captain Avery Seafood & Specialty Meats — 2607 Ferrand St, Monroe, LA 71201 Catfish Charlies — 2329 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Fontenot's Cajun Way — 436 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201 Golden Pier Seafood — 1114 N 7th St, West Monroe, LA 71291 Kravin's — 705 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, LA 71202 Mohawk Tavern — 704 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201 Ponchatoulas — 109 E Park Ave, Ruston, LA 71270 Scott's Catfish and Seafood — 2812 Cypress Street, West Monroe, LA 71291 Trio's Ruston — 101 Pelican Blvd, Ruston, LA 71270 Warehouse No. 1 — 1 Olive St. Monroe, LA 71201

“We work hard to serve the finest, all-natural ingredients to our customers,” said Trio’s Ruston Restaurant Owner Alex Van Benthuysen, “and that includes locally harvested, wild-caught Gulf shrimp. You can definitively taste the difference between wild-caught and imported shrimp. We also want to support our community, just as they support us. That said, we’re only as good as our suppliers are, so there is a lot of trust in the equation.”

What’s Next for Louisiana Diners

SEAD Consulting said that while misrepresentation can happen anywhere along the supply chain, genetic testing of what ends up in the dish is essential to enforcing Louisiana's labeling laws and restoring trust.