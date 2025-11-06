MONROE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A dispute between roommates in Monroe has resulted in one person being arrested on multiple charges.

Police: Roommate Dispute Turns Violent in Monroe

The incident that occurred on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, led to the arrest of 35-year-old Jonathan Frederick George of Monroe after he allegedly spit blood on his two roommates.

According to official records, Victim One woke up to George sexually pleasuring himself. That led Victim One to being punched by George after confronting him. Victim Two jumped in and attempted to separate the altercation.

READ MORE: Governor Jeff Landry Says He Was Not Involved in Brian Kelly's Firing, Maintains His Focus Was on Buyout'

Victim One told authorities that he punched George in self-defense. George admitted to striking Victim One during the altercation.

Suspect Accused of Spitting Blood on Victims

George also confessed to officials that he spat a mouthful of blood on both victims. Additionally, George admitted that he is HIV positive.

Get our free mobile app

HIV Exposure Charges Filed in Ouachita Parish

As a result of the incident, George was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Simple Battery

Two counts of Intentional Exposure to AIDS Virus

Victims Not Facing Any Charges, Police Say

No charges were filed against the other two roommates.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.