Lake Charles, LA (KPEL News) – If you’re ordering shrimp in Lake Charles, there’s a good chance you’re actually getting what you paid for.

According to a new multi-state study backed by the Southern Shrimp Alliance and the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force, 19 out of 24 shrimp dishes tested at Lake Charles restaurants were either made with verified wild-caught Gulf shrimp or properly labeled imported shrimp.

That gives Lake Charles an authenticity rate of 79%, a stark contrast to the 78% inauthenticity rate found in states without seafood labeling laws or enforcement. The study used RIGHTTest™ technology developed by SEAD Consulting to perform rapid genetic testing on shrimp served across eight Gulf states.

“This price data clearly demonstrates that consumers place a premium on U.S. wild-caught shrimp,” said John Williams, Executive Director of the Southern Shrimp Alliance. “Louisiana’s seafood labeling laws, when paired with robust enforcement, allow consumers to make informed choices.”

Boiled shrimps, peeled for cooking Credit: Getty Images loading...

Seafood Fraud Is Still a Threat

While most Lake Charles restaurants passed the test, five were found mislabeling imported shrimp as Gulf shrimp—a practice that’s not only deceptive, but also harmful to Louisiana’s shrimping economy. Those violations have been reported to the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force for possible enforcement action.

“It’s not just about food quality,” said Erin Williams, founder of SEAD Consulting. “It’s about consumer trust and economic fairness to Louisiana shrimpers.”

Restaurants that label shrimp dishes as Gulf-caught can charge $4 more per plate on average—a tempting profit incentive for those willing to bend the truth. In Lake Charles, Po Boys advertised as Gulf shrimp were sometimes priced twice as high as those labeled as imports.

These Lake Charles Restaurants Got It Right:

JT's Seafood

Mazen's

Salt Revival Oyster Co

Darrell's

Golden Hooks Seafood & Chicken

The Cajun Wharf

Steamboat Bill's

ESPN BET Sportsbook

Tad’s Louisiana Cooking

Pujo Street Café

Nina-P’s Café

Southern Spice Restaurant & Grill

Mr. Bill's Seafood Express

Buffi’s Peaux Boys

Crying Eagle Brewery

Luna Bar & Grill

MacFarlane’s Celtic Pub

Landry's Seafood House

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

“These 19 businesses are doing it right, and we commend them for it,” said Rodney Olander, Chair of the Louisiana Shrimp Task Force.

How You Can Help Protect Local Shrimping

When dining out, consumers are encouraged to ask:

Is this shrimp wild-caught from the Gulf of Mexico?

What is the country of origin?

Is your seafood locally sourced?

To learn more or report suspected seafood fraud, visit SEAD Consulting’s contact page.

About the Partners:

Louisiana Shrimp Task Force – Ensures the sustainability of Louisiana’s shrimping industry. Learn more: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/shrimp-task-force

Southern Shrimp Alliance – Advocates for Gulf Coast shrimpers and seafood integrity.

Visit: https://shrimpalliance.com

SEAD Consulting – Seafood fraud watchdogs offering advanced verification tools like RIGHTTest™.More info: www.seadconsulting.com