5 of the Best Seafood Buffets in Louisiana Named

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is know around the world for our food. Obviously, seafood is a big part of our famous food culture.

Throughout Louisiana you'll find some absolutely incredible seafood restaurants and seafood buffets.

But, is it even possible to pick the best ones in Louisiana?

The folks over at decorhint.com have taken on this impossible task and have named what they say are "The 5 best Seafood Restaurants In Louisiana".

5 Best Louisiana Seafood Buffets

Picking the best of anything is a tall order, especially when it comes to food...in Louisiana.

It's absolutely true that our gas stations have better food than other states best restaurants.

That's not just us saying this, there have been numerous online foodies that have tested this theory and couldn't agree more.

This being said, the gang over at decorhint.com have recently put together a list of what they feel are the 5 best seafood buffets you can eat at in Louisiana.

From decorhint.com -

Louisiana’s seafood scene offers some of the tastiest treasures from the Gulf. When you’re craving mountains of fresh crab, shrimp, crawfish, and oysters all in one place, nothing beats a good old seafood buffet. These Louisiana spots serve up seafood feasts that’ll have you loosening your belt and planning your next visit before you’ve even finished your first plate.

Personally, there's only one on this list I can attest to definitely being incredible, but you probably get out of the house way more than me, and possibly you've eaten at some of the other seafood buffets on this list.

2. Hollis Seafood Buffet - Spearsville, Louisiana

3. Bo’s Steakhouse & Seafood Buffet - Franklinton, Louisiana

4. Rascal’s Cajun Restaurant - Rayne, Louisiana

5. Bon Temps Market At L’Auberge - Baton Rouge

Read more at decorhunt.com.