Louisiana’s Best Kept Secret Crawfish Buffets

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Although peak crawfish season in Louisiana won't be here until around March of next year, crawfish season is always on our mind, and it's never too early to start planning.

The website myfamilytravels.com has just released their list of all-you-can-eat crawfish buffets that they say are some of Louisiana's "best kept secrets".

From my initial look at their list, they might be right because personally I haven't heard of many on their carefully curated list.

Let's take a look at the crawfish buffets that made their list and see if you've heard about these places, or better yet, eaten there.

Boiled Crawfish

Best Crawfish Buffets In Louisiana

Obviously, the best crawfish you're going to find will be the ones you cook at your house, but there are quite a few restaurants around Acadiana and Louisiana that...well, they just know what they're doing.

Many times, some of the best crawfish you'll ever eat you'll find at a place you've never heard of. Maybe it's because people don't want the word to out too much so there's more for them. Whatever the case may be, this list might just point you in the direction of your next favorite crawfish buffet.

From myfamilytravels.com -

If you’re in search of the most delectable crawfish buffets that locals whisper about like they’re guarding a treasure map, you’re in the right place. I’m about to take you on a flavorful journey through ten of the state’s best-kept secrets.

Crawfish

Myfamilytravels.com has a full list of 10 "best kept secrets" when it comes to crawfish buffets in Louisiana, so let's take a look at a few to see if any jump out at you.

1. House Of Seafood - Bush, Louisiana

House of Seafood in Bush, La actually always seems to get mentioned in many "Best Of" lists we put together when it comes to Louisiana seafood. Where's there's smoke, there's gotta be fire, right?

Located at 81790 LA-21, Bush, Louisiana.

2. Jumbo Buffet - Kenner, Louisiana

Billed as "The Ultimate Family Dinning Experience", Jumbo Buffet in Kenner is often called the place where a seafood lover's dreams come true.

Located at 3550 Williams Blvd, Kenner, Louisiana.

Foo Chow Buffet

3. Foo Chow Asian Buffet - Walker, Louisiana

I get it. This one will probably raise more than just a few eyebrows. How can an Asian buffet be doing crawfish better than other Louisiana restaurants?

Personally, I've never had their crawfish so I can't confirm nor deny this entry on the list, but let's see what myfamilytravels.com says.

The crawfish here are a testament to culinary creativity, blending traditional Cajun spices with Asian influences. This unexpected combination results in a unique dining experience that surprises and delights the palate.

Located at 28600 Walker Rd Ste 102 Walker, Louisiana

4. Bo's Steakhouse & Seafood Buffet - Franklinton, Louisiana

Although Bo's buffet offers quite a few different options, it's the crawfish that keep people talking, often called a "culinary masterpiece".

Located at 30184 LA-25, Franklinton, Louisiana

Lagneaux's Seafood Buffet

5. Lagneaux’s - Lafayette, Louisiana

If you're from Acadiana, this is definitely the one on the list you know, and know well.

From myfamilytravels.com -

Lagneaux’s in Acadiana is a family-run marvel that’s legendary among locals. It’s where generations have come to savor the best of Louisiana’s bounty, with crawfish that’s a true standout.

You can see the rest of the list over at myfamilytravels.com.