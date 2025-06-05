This Louisiana Buffet Said to Be the Best in the State

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - With so many incredible restaurants around Louisiana, it's an impossible task to know about them all. It's even more impossible to know about all of the ones people are the best of the best.

However, doing a little searching around on the internet, you can find numerous "Hidden Gem Restaurants" tucked in and around Louisiana.

There's one of the these restaurants that, by what I've read, is said to have the absolute best buffet in Louisiana and worth a road trip no matter where you live in the State.

Louisiana Purchase Kitchen YouTube Via Tim Lee loading...



Louisiana Purchase Kitchen

Louisiana Purchase Kitchen, located in Metairie, Louisiana, is voted by many to be the best buffet style restaurant in Louisiana.

From familydestinationguide.com -

If buffets conjure images of sad steam tables and questionable leftovers, prepare to have your preconceptions deliciously shattered. This Metairie gem has mastered something remarkable: a buffet that actually elevates Louisiana cuisine rather than diminishing it.

On the buffet at Louisiana Purchase Kitchen, you'll find Cajun, Creole, and Southern classics.

READ MORE: '10 on 10' The 10 Best Places to Eat on I-10 in South Louisiana

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Corn and Shrimp Bisque, Étouffée, Baked and Fried Chicken, Fried Fish, Jambalaya, Macaroni and Cheese, Roasted Pork, and much more are all included on the buffet at Louisiana Purchase Kitchen.

Get our free mobile app

Louisiana Purchase Kitchen Buffet YouTube Via Tim Lee loading...

What people think is just as amazing as the food are the prices at Louisiana Purchase Kitchen.

Monday-Thursday Lunch - $12.82

Monday-Thursday Dinner - $13.74

Friday and Saturday Lunch - $14.19

Friday and Saturday Dinner - $15.95

Sunday - $15.95

READ MORE: Louisiana's 10 Best Restaurants Ranked

Kid's Prices

Kids 3 and Under - Free

Kids 4 to 6 - $6.95

Kids 7 to 10 - $8.95

Louisiana Purchase Kitchen Buffet Google Maps loading...

What say you?

Have you ever eaten at Louisiana Purchase Kitchen?

Let us know!

Read more at familydestinationsguide.com.