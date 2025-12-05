NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - You know when someone wins a big jackpot in a lottery drawing and it takes a while before the winner claims their prize, we all say something like, "what's taking them so long, I'd be at that lottery office the next day?!"

Well, that didn't happen with the latest big Louisiana Lottery winner. A New Orleans woman has already claimed her winnings from a November lottery drawing.

Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold

According to Louisiana Lottery officials, the winning Lotto ticket was sold on Nov. 22 at the One Stop Shop on Airline Drive in Metairie.

The winning numbers were 2-3-6-18-29-35, and the jackpot was a cool $3.9 million.

Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Facebook Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Facebook loading...

How Much the Winner Took Home After Taxes

On Dec. 1, the winner claimed their winnings and after state and federal taxes took home $2.8 million.

“We are always excited to see players win big on Louisiana’s flagship game, Lotto,” said Rose Hudson, Lottery President. “Congratulations to her and her family on this incredible win.”

Louisiana Lottery’s Reminder to Players

Louisiana Lottery officials encourage all players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchase to protect their claim. Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Facebook Louisiana Lottery Corporation, Facebook loading...

Current Jackpot Totals for Major Draw Games

If you want a shot at one of the big prizes, you may want to play one of the Louisiana Lottery's big draw games. Here are some of the games, where the current jackpot stands and when the next drawing happens:

Powerball - $820 million - Saturday, December 6, 2025

Mega Millions - $50 million - Friday, December 5, 2025

Lotto - $575,000 - Saturday, December 6, 2025