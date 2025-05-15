(KPEL-FM) - If you play the Powerball in the great state of Texas, you might want to check your tickets, because a couple of players won some hefty prizes in last night's drawing.

How much was the jackpot in the Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Powerball drawing?

First things first, let's see how much the jackpot was in last night's drawing.

The annuitized jackpot for the Wednesday, May 14th Powerball drawing was $106 million.

No one won that nice chunk of change, so, of course, it gets even bigger for this Saturday, May 17th's drawing. That estimated annuitized jackpot will be $123 million with an estimated cash value of $55.9 million.

Get our free mobile app

What were the winning numbers in the Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Powerball drawing?

The Powerball winning numbers for May 14, 2025, were:

4 - 10 - 24 - 29 - 53 - 4 (Red Powerball)

What were the top winners in Texas for the latest Powerball drawing?

While no one won the top jackpot, two players in Texas raked in nice wins.

Two players matched 4 of 5 numbers plus the Powerball. One of those players won $50,000 and the other scored $150,000.

The latter had a bigger payout because they added the Power Play to their ticket.

READ MORE: If You See This Worm in Your Yard, Don't Touch It - Here's Why

How many total Powerball winners were there in Texas for Wednesday's Powerball drawing?

There were a total of 21,990 Texas Powerball winners. Wins ranged from $4 to the aforementioned $150,000.

37 players won $300 while another 75 players earned $100 wins. The other wins were in the $4 to $21 range.

MegaMillions via YouTube MegaMillions via YouTube loading...

What is the Mega Millions jackpot these days?

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently at $122 million ($52.8 est. cash value), and the next drawing is on Friday, May 16, 2025.

The last big jackpot won for Mega Millions happened on April 18, 2025, when someone scored a cool $122 million.