LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — As if the South didn’t already have enough creepy-crawly visitors this time of year, the hammerhead worm is making a return—and it’s not just weird-looking, it’s dangerous.

According to Texarkana FYI, pest control experts across Louisiana and Texas are seeing a rise in reports of these toxic, invasive worms as the weather warms and the humidity ramps up. And if you’ve never seen one before, let’s just say you’ll know it when you do.

These flatworms get their name from the wide, shovel-shaped head that makes them look like a miniature villain from a sci-fi horror movie. Some can grow up to 15 inches long. They thrive in wet, shaded spots—like under flower pots, bricks, and garden tools—just waiting to ruin your day.

What Makes Them So Dangerous?

Here’s the real kicker: the slime they secrete contains a neurotoxin. The same kind you’ll find in a pufferfish. Now, an adult brushing one off with a gloved hand probably isn’t going to end up in the ER—but if your dog licks it? Or your toddler picks it up? That’s a problem.

More than one vet has had to treat pets for nasty reactions, and pest control experts are warning families to keep an eye out, especially in backyards and gardens.

Don't Squish It—Really

Your first instinct might be to stomp it or chop it with a shovel. Don’t. That only makes it worse. These things regenerate. Cut one in half and in a few days, you’ll have two worms instead of one.

Instead, if you find one:

Wear gloves

Sprinkle it with salt, vinegar, or citrus oil

Seal it in a bag

Freeze it for 48 hours before tossing it

Yes, you read that right. Freeze the worm. It sounds like overkill, but otherwise, you’re just helping it multiply.

Where Are They Showing Up?

These worms have now been confirmed in the following regions:

Louisiana: Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria

Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Alexandria Texas: Texarkana, Tyler, Longview

Texarkana, Tyler, Longview Arkansas: Southwest and central areas

They're also becoming more common in Mississippi, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. So even if you haven’t seen one in your yard yet, don’t assume they’re not around.

Why You Should Care (Even If You’re Not Squeamish)

Hammerhead worms love to eat earthworms. Which means they mess with your soil health. Fewer earthworms mean compacted, low-quality soil. That’s bad news for gardeners, farmers, and anyone who likes a healthy lawn.

And let’s be honest—if something can poison your dog and clone itself when you try to kill it, it probably deserves more attention than it’s getting.

Bottom Line

If you’re in Louisiana or East Texas and spending time in the yard, it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for these slimy invaders. They’re not super common yet, but they’re spreading.

Know what to look for, teach your kids what to avoid, and whatever you do, don’t squish them.

Hammerhead worms aren’t just gross. They’re here, and they’re a real problem.