LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed where the recent $2 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased, and turns out it was right here in Lafayette.

Powerball Win Confirmed in Lafayette

During this past Saturday night's Powerball drawing (July 5, 2025), someone in Louisiana matched all five of the white balls and was just missing the red Powerball. However, they did have the Powerplay attached to their ticket, and it was 2x, making the $1 million win into a $2 million score.

Where Was the $2 Million Ticket Sold?

The winning ticket was sold in the heart of Cajun Country at Shop Rite #78, located at 3555 North University Avenue in Lafayette.

The identity of the winner has not been revealed. (Of course, we're not even sure they have claimed their prize yet.)

Winning Numbers from the July 5 Drawing

The winning numbers from the Saturday drawing were 1, 28, 34, 50, 58, and 8 (red Powerball).

What Could Have Been: The Missed Jackpot

While an extremely nice win, had this person been able to also match the red Powerball, they would have won the jackpot -- a whopping $192,400,000!

Another Powerball was drawn since that one. On Monday night, the estimated annuitized jackpot was up to $204,1000,000. But no one won that payday either.

What’s Next for Powerball Players?

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The estimated annuity jackpot will be $216,000,000 with a cash value of just over $98 million.