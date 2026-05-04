(KPEL) - You're going to want to check your freezers at home or in the office if you recently purchased frozen pizzas from Walmart.

A recall has been announced for a popular pizza brand sold at the store, and here's what to look for when checking the freezer.

According to the recall, two types of frozen pizza sold at Walmart have been recalled because they could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Pizza Recall From Walmart

The pizza that falls under this recall are Great Value’s Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch and Great Value’s Thin and Crispy Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch.

The recall states that the products have been linked to a potential Salmonella outbreak involving meat and poultry products made with a previously recalled dry milk powder.

As of now, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from consuming these frozen pizzas, but if you have them, you should either dispose of them now or return them to the Walmart store where you purchased them.

Salmonella Poisoning Side Effects

According to the USDA:

"Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider."

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Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854)

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