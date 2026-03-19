(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Parents with young kids need to check their medicine cabinets after a popular medicine to treat sick kids is now under a recall.

According to the recall, nearly 90,000 bottles of children’s ibuprofen have been recalled after reports that they contained a “foreign substance.”

The Food and Drug Administration says that Strides Pharma Inc. elected to recall its popular children's medicine after it received complaints of a “gel-like mass and black particles” in the product.

The FDA reports tell parents to look for the following on packaging: 100-milligram Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, sold nationwide in a 4-fluid-ounce bottle. The lot numbers for the affected bottles are 7261973A and 7261974A, and the medication expires on Jan. 31, 2027.

Of course, if you have this in your possession, you should dispose of it immediately and stop giving it to your kids. This recall is a voluntary recall at this time.

The FDA has classified the recall as Class II, meaning use of the affected medication could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, while the risk of serious harm is considered remote.

What is Children's Ibuprofen Used For

The medicine is often given to kids to reduce pain or fever, and comes in various flavors. It is advised to never give an infant that is 6 months or younger Ibuprofen.

We encourage you to share this latest recall on social media so others are aware of the FDA announcement.

Here's a quick look at the packaging of the bottles under this recall.

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