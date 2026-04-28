(KPEL News) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate a fire that turned fatal on Friday, April 24, in which a 58-year-old woman lost her life.

According to officials at the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, an alarm alerted the people in the home to a fire. While two people fled to safety, the third person had to be rescued from the home.

Get our free mobile app

Aid was immediately rendered to the woman, and she was transferred to an area hospital, but she did not make it.

As officials continue their investigation, they have determined that the fire started in the bedroom, but what actually caused it to ignite remains unknown.

Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan Adams, says you have only mere minutes and less to react when a smoke alarm goes off in your home. He hopes that all residents will understand the need for a smoke alarm on every level of a home and in any area where they sleep.

READ MORE: ONE PERSON DEAD AFTER LATE-NIGHT HOUSE FIRE IN LAFAYETTE

Adams says the result of this fire is tragic.

This is a heartbreaking reminder that even with early warning, fires can become deadly in a matter of minutes. In this case, working smoke alarms likely helped (two occupants) alert the occupants and gave them critical time to escape.

It's a sober fact that you don't have very much time from the time the alarm sounds to safely get out of your home. Adams says their website offers tons of information about preparing yourself and your children in the event of a fire.

Adams says it is also imperative that people have smoke alarms in their homes. If you can't afford one and/or you can't install it yourself, local fire departments, with the help of the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office, can help you get one.

The fatal fire happened on Maplewood Drive at around 3 o'clock on Friday afternoon in Bastrop.