LEESVILLE, La.— A Fort Polk soldier is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he was recorded on Discord threatening to walk into a synagogue with a rifle and kill everyone inside.

Jakob Marcoulier, 22, was charged April 23, 2026, by criminal complaint in the Western District of Louisiana with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was arrested the same day.

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What Marcoulier Allegedly Said on Discord

Court documents say FBI investigators obtained recorded audio from Discord in which Marcoulier, going by the account name “el.bostino,” described the attack in specific terms. He allegedly said that after his deployment, if he believed Jewish people still held influence over the government, he would “walk into a synagogue with my AK, with a 75-round drum mag, and all of my extra mags, with my level four plates, and my haka helmet that’s three plus, and I am going to kill every single Jew I know inside of that synagogue.”

He went further, telling others on the platform not to brush off the statements. “You guys will never do anything about but I will,” he allegedly said. “I just have to finish this, I have to go back overseas and do what I have to do. And then you’ll see me in the news. I promise you.” He also described the violence as necessary to “secure the white youth.”

A Tip to the FBI Cracked the Case

In February 2026, someone called 1-800-CALL-FBI and reported the Discord account and its threatening content to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center. Agents in the Birmingham and New Orleans field offices then worked with Army investigators to track down the soldier behind the account.

“Once the concerned citizen reached out to 1-800-CALL-FBI to report this situation, FBI Special Agents in Birmingham and New Orleans, and our partners in the U.S. Army, acted swiftly in this case,” said Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the FBI New Orleans Field Office. “This is a perfect example of how the public is law enforcement’s greatest partner.”

U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller framed the charge as a matter of religious freedom, not just public safety. “Threats against synagogues and Jewish Americans are threats to the religious freedom promised to every single one of us,” Keller said.

A criminal complaint is a charge, not a conviction. Marcoulier is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Court documents are available through the Western District of Louisiana at case number 26-mj-00108-01.

Anyone with information on similar threats can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or file a tip at tips.fbi.gov.