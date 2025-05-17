LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — In a town where food isn’t just a meal but a memory, it’s hard to find a place more woven into Lafayette’s DNA than Judice Inn.

Tucked between Johnston Street traffic and decades of change, this no-frills burger joint has done the same thing since 1947—and they’ve done it better than almost anyone else.

Ask around. Everybody in Lafayette has a Judice story.

No Fries. No Fountain Drinks. Just Damn Good Burgers.

You walk in and immediately feel like you’ve stepped out of time. The place isn’t trying to impress you with sleek booths or QR-code menus. You’re not going to find truffle aioli or gluten-free buns here either.

What you get is a burger that’s seasoned with simplicity and cooked with consistency. Toasted bun, spicy homemade mayo, fresh toppings, and meat that speaks for itself. That’s it.

And somehow—it’s perfect.

The menu hasn’t changed much in almost 80 years. Neither has the counter. Or the faces behind it.

Built By Brothers, Kept Alive By Generations

Judice Inn wasn’t some big plan or business pitch. It was two brothers—Alcide and Marc Judice—fresh out of college, just trying to build something for their hometown.

Back in 1947, they literally built it themselves, right on a stretch of Johnston Street that was still gravel at the time. The building? It went up behind their father’s barbershop. No investor meetings. No franchise blueprint. Just wood, sweat, and an idea: serve a simple burger, make it right, and treat folks like family.

Marc had just finished up at LSU. Alcide graduated from what we now call UL Lafayette. Together, they created something that outlasted everything else around it.

That little burger joint has seen Lafayette change in every direction. But inside? The heart of it hasn’t changed at all. Same building. Same counter. Same name on the door. Nearly eight decades later, it’s still the Judice family running the place, and the menu’s still as straightforward as it was on day one—no fries, no fuss, just burgers that never stopped being good.

The only thing that's changed? They've added a drive-thru line and an app so you can order ahead.

Judice Inn isn’t trendy. It’s trustworthy.

It’s the kind of place you go when you want something familiar, something honest, something that reminds you of who we are down here: simple, strong, and just a little spicy.

If You Go



Judice Inn | Est. 1947

3134 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA

Mon–Sat: 10:00 AM–7:30 PM | Closed Sundays

Let us know your Judice Inn memory—drop us a comment or a photo on Facebook.