The Stories Behind 7 Bizarre Louisiana Town Names

LOUISIANA (KMDL-FM) - Back in the day, the Louisiana State Board of Tourism ran an ad campaign that said "See things you've never said before", or "Say things you've seen before", or something like that.

Either way it's said it's true.

From our last names to the things we eat, it can come across a strange to people who aren't used to our ways. When it comes to the names of some of our towns across Louisiana, even most of us who are born and raised here find them a bit odd.

No matter how strange or bizarre a town's name is, there's always an equally strange or bizarre story behind it.

From Zwole to Mowata, from Shongaloo to Dry Prong, there's a story behind these interesting Louisiana town names, so let's take a look at how these names came to be.

Strange Louisiana Town Names Explained

