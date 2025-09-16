Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - Are you a Landry or know a Landry?

If so, there's a global Landry Family Reunion coming up at Vermilionville in October and they're hoping to connect as many Landrys as possible from Acadiana and across the globe.

Jeff Landry Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images loading...

Landry Family Reunion Vermilionville

The Landry Family Association is putting out a call to all Landrys for an upcoming global Landry family reunion being held at Vermilionville in Lafayette, Louisiana Thursday, October 16, 2025 from 5–9 p.m. in conjunction with the week long Grand Réveil Acadien.

The Grand Réveil Acadien is only held once every 5 years, and this year will be held Oct. 11 through the 18 across Acadiana.

READ MORE: Louisiana's Most Cajun First Names Ever

Melba Lormand, president of the Landry Family Association tells KATC "We're going to have delicious food. We're going to have a jam session. So if you play an instrument, bring your instrument. You can jam along with Ray Landry, who's going to lead the jam with several musicians."

The origin of last name Landry means, or signifies "a powerful landlord".

As a matter of fact, Landry is the second most common Cajun last name in Louisiana with 18,878 people with the last name of Landry on record.

Troy Landry (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E Networks) loading...

According to KATC, you don't have to currently have the last name of Landry to attend this global family reunion, even if you are a descendant of a Landry on either side of your family you are urged to attend.

However, you do nee to register for this event by September 26, 2025.

READ MORE: Louisiana's 10 Most Common Cajun Last Names

Tickets are $15 for kids 12 and under, $30 for adult members of the Landry Family Association, $50 for adult non-members.

To register and to get tickets, or for more information, contact marieduplechin@gmail.com or Association President Melba Lormand at cajunlibrarian2001@yahoo.com.

You can also learn more about the event on Facebook HERE.