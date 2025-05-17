LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Foodies of Lafayette Facebook group started out as an online gathering place for fans of the local food scene, but what it's become is nothing short of phenomenal.

In recent months, the group has established a solid presence at Festival International, held multiple member events, taken over the Lafayette Community Fridge project, and reached a milestone 100,000 members in the group.

From a Facebook group that was built to promote the Lafayette food scene to a massive digital community, Foodies of Lafayette has become one of the most recognizable

Foodies of Lafayette: A Community Built on Good Taste and Good Vibes

In a town where food is more than just sustenance—it’s a way of life—Foodies of Lafayette has carved out a flavorful niche.

Founded in December 2019 by Heidi McDonald, the group began as a Facebook community aimed at spotlighting local eateries that often flew under the radar. Inspired by a standout experience at Fuji Sushi, McDonald envisioned a space where Lafayette’s culinary gems could shine without the noise of negativity or unsolicited critiques.

Moderated by a dedicated team, including Jason Stoner, who joined in January 2020, the group maintains its focus on positivity. As the group has grown, so has the moderator team, all of whom work diligently to foster a caring and uplifting community of foodies.

Beyond online interactions, Foodies of Lafayette extends its impact through initiatives like the FOL Culinary Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding local restaurants, and by supporting future chefs through culinary scholarships. Their website, foodiesoflafayette.com, offers a hub for restaurant spotlights, member recipes, and information on upcoming foodie events.

Foodies Hits 100,000 Members on Facebook

In their biggest milestone yet, the group reached 100,000 members, a fact that has the team behind it both celebrating and in awe of what they've accomplished. McDonald and Stoner both expressed their gratitude not just for the membership milestone, but for what the community has meant to them.

"We truly appreciate each and every member of the group," Stoner told KPEL News. "I have been able to make so many great friends through Foodies of Lafayette. It's countless, honestly. And so I am so grateful that we have the community."

McDonald, almost through tears, was likewise gracious for this online family.

"Our area is so unique," she said. "I never in a million years would have envisioned any of this. But all of the people who are part of this community make me a believer every single day. And the power that we have by coming together, I think, is limitless."

Mass Gatherings, Sunday Dinners, and More

With events like the upcoming Cake Fête, as well as the regular Sunday dinners and more gatherings planned, FOL has become a lot more than an online community. These are people who meet up in real life to discuss one of the great cultural moments that brings us together—food.

"The friendships are real," McDonald said. "The relationships are real. The networking is real. Y'all help us make it better. Foodies do it better."

Stoner agreed.

"Every day I'm thankful that we have a place like this and to make friends and be positive, do events and have fun.," he said. "And I couldn't be happier with that."

Foodies of Lafayette is planning to celebrate the 100,000-member milestone on Sunday, June 1, at Prejean's Broussard. The social event begins at 12:30 p.m.