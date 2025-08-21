Highlights

59-year-old John David Robinson was arrested on Tuesday on 75 felony charges, including 50 counts of child pornography and 25 counts of video voyeurism

The investigation started after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip about a Kik messaging app account

Robinson recorded family members and friends in his Southern Hills home bathroom without their knowledge

Nearly 900 video and image files were found on the suspect's devices, with at least 50 involving minors aged 13-17

Bond set at $250,000; Robinson remains in East Baton Rouge Parish jail

Baton Rouge Man Faces 75 Felony Charges for Child Pornography, Secretly Filming Guests

Baton Rouge Resident Accused of Recording Guests in Home Bathroom, Sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material Online

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) — A 59-year-old Baton Rouge man is facing federal and state charges after investigators found he recorded family members and friends using his bathroom and possessed hundreds of files containing child sexual abuse material.

John David Robinson was arrested Tuesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on 75 felony charges, including 50 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 25 counts of video voyeurism. Bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday, August 20.

Get our free mobile app

Investigation Launched After Federal Cyber Tip

The investigation started when an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspicious activity on the Kik messaging platform.

According to arrest records, Kik reported that three accounts using variations of the username "John Deaux" contained child sexual abuse material. Deputies subpoenaed AT&T for the account's IP address, which was linked to Robinson's name and his Southern Hills Avenue address in Baton Rouge.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported 11 files uploaded that contained child sexual abuse material, while Kik made two separate cyber tips to authorities about files being uploaded from the same IP address.

What East Baton Rouge Families Need to Know

A search warrant executed on Robinson's Kik account turned up nearly 900 videos and images. At least 50 files contained nude girls between the ages of 13 to 17, with about half of those files showing girls who were unknowingly recorded in Robinson's bathroom.

In Kik chat messages, Robinson admitted to secretly placing his cellphone underneath his bathroom door to record videos of family members and friends. He mentioned that his wife didn't know about his account.

The charges Robinson faces include:

50 counts of pornography involving juveniles

25 counts of video voyeurism

Both charges are felonies that carry significant prison sentences under Louisiana law.

Location and Community Impact

Robinson was secretly recording females who visited his home in the Santa Maria subdivision in Baton Rouge. This residential area in the southeastern part of the parish houses numerous families.

The case shows the ongoing threat of hidden camera recordings in private spaces and why Louisiana families need to stay aware of digital safety issues.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

Robinson's attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, told media outlets that the charges represent "alleged conduct" and stated that "no one in any video has been identified" and "there are no minors in any video voyeurism count."

The case is being investigated jointly by:

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Unit

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Robinson remains locked up in the East Baton Rouge Parish jail as the investigation continues.

Digital Safety Resources for Louisiana Families

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has resources for families about:

Recognizing signs of digital exploitation

Reporting suspicious online activity

Protecting children from hidden recording devices

Parents and guardians worried about digital safety can contact local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's tip line.