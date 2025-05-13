Foodies of Lafayette Hosting First Community Cake Fête

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL News)—The Lafayette food scene is constantly growing, and it may even feel overwhelming to decide where to eat next.

Thankfully, the Foodies of Lafayette have created a space to share where the best restaurants and dining experiences are here in Acadiana, so you never have to worry about missing out on the best of the best.

Get our free mobile app

If you are a local foodie looking to meet new people and you have a sweet tooth, this upcoming community event will be a no-brainer.

The Foodies of Lafayette are hosting their first-ever Cake Fête, and we have a feeling it won't be the last.

What Is the Cake Fête?

This event is open to the community and is a casual picnic-style gathering dedicated to celebrating local bakers and their love for all things cake-related.

Read More: Popular Lafayette Food Event Not Happening in 2025

Whether you are a seasoned baker, just starting out, or don't consider yourself a baker at all, this event is for everyone.

The Foodies of Lafayette invite the community to join them on Sunday, May 18th, from 2-4 PM at the Petroleum Club. Doors will open at 1:45.

How to Participate in the Cake Fête

Does it sound too sweet to be true? The only catch is that you must bring a cake to participate in the fun. Participants will also want to bring a serving knife and their appetite.

They won't discriminate if your cake is homemade or store-bought, cake is cake.

Read More: 3 Restaurants To Eat Around The World With Eat Lafayette

Don't Forget to Register

Whether you are looking forward to showing of your decroating skills or share your family's favorite cake recipe, you will need to register in advance.

Click here to sign up.