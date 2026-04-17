LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Lafayette has a way of surprising even the people who've lived here for years. Between the festivals, the food, and the sheer number of attractions packed into Acadiana, there's always something new to discover.

Between the festivals, the food, and the attractions, there's just so much to do. Having been here well over a decade now, it's still somewhat overwhelming how much there is still to discover in Acadiana.

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From Food to Festivals and Everything In Between

What makes Lafayette such a unique place is just how strong its culture is. It's not just the Cajun authenticity, it's the identity that Lafayette has picked up. Sure, the Cajun vibe is strong, but even non-Cajun things we do are amplified by the area's own identity.

The attractions here are no exception. And given how big tourism is in Louisiana, Lafayette definitely gets its share of visitors who want to come and experience all our city has to offer.

What Lafayette Locals Recommend

People born and raised around here are always quick to give their opinions on where you need to go, so we asked folks on our social media pages where they thought the must-have experiences in Lafayette are. Here are their answers.

Things You MUST Experience When Visiting Lafayette, Louisiana There is no shortage of things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana, and if you're a visitor to the city, you definitely need to experience all of these before you leave town. Here's our list of must-have experiences in our city. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Did we miss any spots? Let us know on our social media page!

And, speaking of things you absolutely have to do around here...