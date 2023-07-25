I'll be completely honest with you. When I moved here, I was not great about going out to experience all Lafayette had to offer. But, over the years, I've rectified that. This city has so much to offer, and it never feels like you've really hit it all.

Between the festivals, the food, and the attractions, there's just so much to do.

People born and raised around here are always quick to give their opinions on where you need to go, so we asked folks on social media where they thought the must-have experiences in Lafayette are. Here are their answers.

Things You MUST Experience When Visiting Lafayette, Louisiana There is no shortage of things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana, and if you're a visitor to the city, you definitely need to experience all of these before you leave town. Here's our list of must-have experiences in our city.

Did we miss any spots? Let us know on our social media page!

And, speaking of things you absolutely have to do around here...