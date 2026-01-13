NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL-FM) - An escapee out of New Iberia made the rounds on the internet not so much by what she did, but what she wrote on social media.

How the Escape Happened

First, the backstory. On Monday, January 12, 2026, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office sent out a press release stating that Jada Landry, 27, fled custody while in court being sentenced for aggravated battery.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook

According to IPSO, Landry exited the courthouse and fled the area in a vehicle. The vehicle was later located, however, deputies along with officers from the New Iberia Police Department are still actively searching the surrounding area for Landry.

What Authorities Are Asking the Public to Do

They are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to not approach her. You can submit an anonymous tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office app or contact the dispatch office immediately at (337) 369-3711.

The Facebook Comment That Got Attention

In the above Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office is where things get interesting (and a bit comical). Landry apparently has little concern for getting caught because she had the boldness to actually comment on the post!

Here it is:

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook

Public Reaction Online

Here's where it gets even wilder. So many people are egging her on in the comments! Of course, many of those people don't have "a dog in the hunt" and are just doing what people do on social media.

But, we won't lie, some of those comments are funny. Here's a sampling:

"Don't let them steal yo mardi gras season girl RUN!"

"So she made it out of the courtroom, down a flight of stairs, past security in the front, down more stairs and still yet NO ONE caught her?! wild....I mean what even."

"Now the sheriff department gonna have a warrant for everyone in this comment section for Egging her on."

"She knew in this photo she was gonna run. In her head she saying, 'just y'all wait.'"

"If take me through dea was a person."

In all seriousness, Landry is still a fugitive and the authorities would appreciate the public's assistance as the search continues. We hope she's found and no one is harmed.