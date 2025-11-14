Search Underway for Mire Man Accused of Striking Deputy With Vehicle
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL-FM) - Authorities in Acadia Parish are looking for a Mire man accused of hitting a deputy in a car on Thursday while trying to evade arrest.
How the Confrontation Began
In a media release, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were trying to serve numerous arrest warrants for various agencies on Travis Cormier, 36, of Mire.
During their attempt to apprehend Cormier, officials said he used his vehicle to ram a police vehicle to escape. A deputy was in the car, and the collision caused significant damage.
Deputy Injured During Suspect’s Escape
As Cormier continued fleeing in his vehicle, he attempted to strike a deputy who was on foot. The deputy was injured, but officials have not said how serious the injury is.
READ MORE: School Bus Catches Fire in South Louisiana, Causes Major Traffic Delays
Suspect Flees Into Wooded Area
Cormier then drove his vehicle into a wooded area, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot.
Sheriff Asks for Public Assistance
"We are asking for the public's assistance with locating Travis Cormier on numerous arrest warrants," stated Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.
Travis Cormier is wanted on the following charges:
- Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer
- Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer
- Hit and run
- Aggravated criminal property damage
- Flight from an officer
- Negligent injuring
- Driving with a suspended license
How to Submit Tips in Acadia Parish
If you know the whereabouts of Cormier, you are asked to contact APSO at 337-788-8772 at any time or call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477 (TIPS).
Leading Theories About D.B. Cooper and 30 other unsolved mysteries
Gallery Credit: Stacker