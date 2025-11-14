CROWLEY, La. (KPEL-FM) - Authorities in Acadia Parish are looking for a Mire man accused of hitting a deputy in a car on Thursday while trying to evade arrest.

How the Confrontation Began

In a media release, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were trying to serve numerous arrest warrants for various agencies on Travis Cormier, 36, of Mire.

During their attempt to apprehend Cormier, officials said he used his vehicle to ram a police vehicle to escape. A deputy was in the car, and the collision caused significant damage.

Deputy Injured During Suspect’s Escape

As Cormier continued fleeing in his vehicle, he attempted to strike a deputy who was on foot. The deputy was injured, but officials have not said how serious the injury is.

Suspect Flees Into Wooded Area

Cormier then drove his vehicle into a wooded area, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot.

Sheriff Asks for Public Assistance

"We are asking for the public's assistance with locating Travis Cormier on numerous arrest warrants," stated Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson.

Travis Cormier is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle on a peace officer

Hit and run

Aggravated criminal property damage

Flight from an officer

Negligent injuring

Driving with a suspended license

How to Submit Tips in Acadia Parish

If you know the whereabouts of Cormier, you are asked to contact APSO at 337-788-8772 at any time or call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-8477 (TIPS).