(KPEL News) - Officials in one Louisiana community are asking for the public's help to locate a man they allege threatened a public official.

According to officials with Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, a Lafayette man is currently being sought.

The man they are seeking is 27 years old, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to a KPEL source, the man is wanted after he allegedly made threats against a judge and the district attorney.

This all happened in court when the judge sentenced a repeat drug dealer to 60 years in prison. The threats were made to both public officials, saying they should be killed.

The last known address for St. Julien is 111 Kris Dr., Lafayette.

Officials say St. Julien is a black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He weighs around 175 pounds.

The man is described as having black hair and hazel eyes.

Tyquan Malone St. Julien Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

How You Can Submit an Anonymous Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you know where officials can find St. Julien, you are asked to contact Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers. You can call 337-789-TIPS (8477).

You can also download and use the P3 app on any mobile device to report information.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and officials say you can get up to $1000 for information leading to St. Julien's arrest.

