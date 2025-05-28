Highlights:

Ongoing manhunt in New Orleans costs $250K weekly

Two dangerous inmates, Groves and Massey, still on the run

Jail escape exposes major security breakdowns

City warns public services could be affected

Escaped Inmates Still Missing—and Their Manhunt Is Bleeding New Orleans Dry

The New Orleans manhunt costs climb to $250K per week.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — What started as a high-stakes jailbreak at the Orleans Justice Center is now a budget-breaking manhunt, and two dangerous fugitives are still out there.

City officials say the ongoing search is costing taxpayers as much as $250,000 every week, draining resources as law enforcement scrambles to locate the final two inmates still on the run.

Where the $250K Weekly Manhunt Budget Is Going

Where’s all the money going? Most of it is being eaten up by overtime for New Orleans Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. But it doesn’t stop there. Departments from outside the city are involved too, meaning the city is also covering food, lodging, and travel expenses for those helping with the manhunt.

All of this is happening as New Orleans heads into summer—a time when crime, emergency calls, and heat-related safety issues usually pick up.

Who Are the Escaped Inmates Still at Large?

Out of the six men who escaped from OJC earlier this month, four have been caught. But two remain missing, and officials say these are the most dangerous of the bunch:

Derrick Groves — Convicted in a Mardi Gras double murder back in 2018

— Convicted in a Mardi Gras double murder back in 2018 Antoine Massey — Facing serious charges, including rape and aggravated kidnapping

READ MORE: Manhunt Update: 2 Inmates Captured in Texas, 1 in Baton Rouge

Both are considered armed and extremely dangerous. There’s a $20,000 reward for information leading to each of their arrests.

Orleans Justice Center Jail Escape Reveals Infrastructure Failures

The escape exposed serious problems inside the jail. Investigators say the inmates knocked through a crumbling wall behind a toilet, crawled through a utility tunnel, and scaled a fence. No one noticed until they were already gone.

Since then, inspections have revealed something even worse: more than 160 cells have faulty doors and locks. That’s more than just a maintenance issue—it’s a public safety problem.

SEE ALSO: Orleans Jail Escape Raises Alarms Over Past Red Flags

How the Ongoing Manhunt Could Impact City Services

City leaders are now openly questioning how long this can continue. Councilmembers warn the growing manhunt budget could start to eat into other services like daily patrols, EMS, and summer youth programs.

NOPD Car (www.flickr.com) NOPD Car (www.flickr.com) loading...

With no clear timeline on when Groves and Massey might be caught, New Orleans could soon be forced to shift funds and personnel away from day-to-day operations.

Public Safety Alert: $20K Reward for Fugitive Tips

If you know anything about where Derrick Groves or Antoine Massey might be, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You can stay anonymous, and there’s a $20,000 reward for tips leading to each fugitive.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, NOPD, Louisiana State Police, and federal partners are still on the case. But with every passing day, the cost of this manhunt grows—and the city keeps footing the bill.