Highlights:

Search enters second week for four escaped inmates from Orleans Justice Center

Sixth escapee, a convicted murderer, captured Monday in Baton Rouge

The escape involved 10 men and a breach behind a toilet inside the jail

$20,000 reward offered per fugitive still at large

Officials warn the men are armed and dangerous

Four Inmates Still on the Run After Orleans Jailbreak—One Captured in Baton Rouge

Authorities say the escape involved 10 inmates, including convicted murderers and rape suspects. The manhunt continues across Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — A major manhunt is now in its second week after 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center, one of the most secure jails in Louisiana. Eight of them have been captured, but two fugitives remain on the run.

Louisiana State Police confirmed Monday that three of the remaining five were captured in coordinated efforts across Louisiana and Texas.

In a social media post, LSP praised the multi-agency operation, crediting strong partnerships and quick communication with bringing several high-profile fugitives back into custody.

Latest Capture: VanBuren Found in Baton Rouge

Convicted murderer Lenton VanBuren was arrested May 26 in a Baton Rouge hotel. According to reports, VanBuren was wearing a mask and gloves when taken into custody. His capture marks the first recovery of an escapee outside the New Orleans area.

Leo Tate and Jermaine Donald, both facing serious charges, were apprehended in Walker County, Texas, by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Still at Large: Two Dangerous Inmates

Officials have identified the remaining fugitives:

Derrick Groves (27) – Convicted of two Mardi Gras Day murders in 2018

– Convicted of two Mardi Gras Day murders in 2018 Antoine Massey (32) – Facing charges of rape, domestic violence, and kidnapping

Both are considered armed and dangerous. Authorities believe they may be splitting up, growing more impulsive, and relying on outside help.

How Did They Escape?

The group broke through a crumbling wall behind a toilet in their shared cell. From there, they scaled a fence and walked out of the Orleans Justice Center without detection.

The jail has long faced criticism for its outdated infrastructure. Reports indicate that as many as 160 cell doors and locks need replacement, raising major questions about oversight and maintenance.

Inside Help and Multiple Arrests

So far, 11 people have been arrested for helping the escapees, including:

A female driver who picked up Groves, Donald, and Tate in a waiting car

Another woman who allegedly booked hotel rooms for them

A jail maintenance worker is believed to have provided the tools

A fellow inmate is now facing accessory charges

Investigators tracked multiple phone calls made from inside the jail in the days leading up to the escape.

Officials Urge Public to Be Alert

New Orleans leaders and state authorities have called for increased vigilance.

“This is a clear example of how effective collaboration and open communication between agencies can lead to swift and successful outcomes,” Louisiana State Police said in its social media statement.

"Make no mistake, our investigation into the Orleans Parish Justice Center doesn’t end with capturing the escaped inmates," Attorney General Liz Murrill said. "We will not stop until we have fully identified everyone who is responsible for this mass escape."

Between Crimestoppers and other federal agencies, there is up to a $20,000 per fugitive reward for tips leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (504) 822-1111 or visit crimestoppersgno.org.