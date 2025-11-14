School Bus Catches Fire in South Louisiana, Causes Major Traffic Delays

(St. Landry Parish) - Photos surfaced on social media of a school bus fire early Friday morning, and it caused a headache for those commuting along I-49.

The bus caught fire near the Judson Walsh Drive exit in St. Landry Parish. All lanes of northbound I-49 were blocked Friday morning as officials attempted to extinguish the fire.

Here are a few photos from the scene, which show the intensity of the fire along the interstate.

Here's a good photo of the bus that caught fire. As you can see, after it was extinguished, the damage was apparent.

According to a report on social media, a tire that blew out may have been the cause of the fire. Luckily, no children were on the bus, and the driver was able to exit before it caught fire.

