(KPEL News) - Lower temperatures in Louisiana mean people will be heating their homes again. Still, the Office of State Fire Marshal wants everyone to think safety first, as there have been dozens of deaths this year from fires caused by people heating their homes.

Department of Public Safety Principal Assistant Chief Bryan Adams says prevention is the key to saving lives.

So far in 2025, 69 people have died in house fires. That number is quite a jump from 2024. The 2025 figure is 15 higher than last year.

Why Louisiana Fire Deaths Are Rising

Tragedies can happen at any time, and officials hope that while you are trying to heat your home, you pay attention to their safety advice.

Winter is traditionally the busiest time of year for home fires, and tragically, it is when we experience the highest number of fire-related deaths. Every family needs to be aware of the potential fire hazards associated with home heating and take steps to prevent them.

How to Use Space Heaters Safely

Many people use space heaters to heat their homes, and when it comes to those devices, Adams has some guidelines he hopes all families will follow. One of the biggest safety tips for using space heaters is to keep them at least 3 feet away from anything that can catch fire. Things like blankets, clothing, and other flammable materials can easily catch fire if left too close to a space heater.

Avoid Extension Cord Dangers

When using a space heater, it is recommended that you plug the device directly into a wall socket. Adams says they do not recommend using extension cords or power strips. That can be a difficult recommendation to follow if your home has limited sockets, but he says the consequences can prove deadly. He says power strips and extension cords can become overheated, starting a fire.

Propane Heater Precautions

If you decide to use a propane heater, you are advised never to leave it on when you are not around to monitor it. It's also suggested not to use a propane heater while you are sleeping.

Fireplace Safety Tips

The same goes for using any open flame. Many homes have fireplaces. Whether you have a gas fireplace or a traditional setup with logs, officials advise you not to leave a fire unattended.

Why Working Smoke Alarms Save Lives

Another essential aspect to remember when temperatures turn cooler is that smoke alarms save lives. Adams hopes everyone will heed the warning and ensure they have at least one working smoke alarm in their home.

If a fire does occur, having functioning smoke alarms can mean the difference between life and death.

There is help if you can't afford a smoke alarm. There is also help if you can't install the smoke detector yourself.

How to Get Help from Operation Save-A-Life

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has a free program that provides smoke alarms and installation if you are unable to afford them. You can find out more at lasfm.org.

