(KPEL News) - Too many households in the state of Louisiana are not equipped with at least one smoke alarm, and the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is working to remedy that situation.

The statistics on fire deaths show an increase in fatal blazes this year compared with last year. According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, there have been 83 fatalities due to 64 house fires that have occurred this year.

Officials say 2025's numbers show we have had 10 more fatalities this year than last year. In 2024, officials reported that 73 people died in house fires.

Only two of the homes where fatal fires happened this year had working smoke alarms. The Office of the State Fire Marshal and local fire departments across Louisiana continue to work to improve those numbers.

For quite a while, the state of Louisiana has offered the Operation Save-A-Life Program, which works to provide smoke alarms to those who don't have one in their homes. As part of the program, local fire departments offer free smoke alarms, and when someone needs one, firefighters assist with installation.

Smoke alarms save lives, according to Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief Bryan Adams.

How to Get a Free Smoke Alarm in Louisiana

Adams says Operation Save-A-Life aims to help those without working smoke alarms obtain one. You can visit their website to complete a form and contact your local fire department.

Local and state officials, along with fire departments, began distributing 10,000 smoke alarms this week.

Contact your local fire department and request a free smoke alarm and installation through the Operation Save-A-Life program.

Working smoke detectors save lives; test yours monthly and make sure every level of your home is protected.

Working smoke detectors save lives; test yours monthly and make sure every level of your home is protected.