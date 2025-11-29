LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) – At 11:23 p.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025, firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at the vacant La Quinta Hotel at 2100 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

What Firefighters Found at the Scene

Several callers reported flames coming from the roof. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the second floor in the rear of the building.

Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. At least 10 rooms were damaged during the fire.

Investigators Search the Hotel for Victims

Officials say it appeared the vacant hotel had been used by homeless individuals seeking shelter. Fire crews searched the damaged rooms for anyone inside and located one deceased male in one of the rooms. His identity has not yet been confirmed.

What We Know About the Cause of the Fire

Fire officials believe the blaze originated in a second-floor room, where the victim was found. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Lafayette Fire Department, the Lafayette Police Department, and the coroner’s office are investigating the fatality and the fire.

