LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Six Lafayette families are searching for temporary housing after a Tuesday evening fire destroyed an entire apartment building at the Heartland Apartment Complex on East Simcoe Street.

Lafayette firefighters responded to 2401 E. Simcoe Street at 7:29 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls from residents reporting flames spreading through Building A of the 24-unit complex. The fire engulfed both the first and second floors of the eight-unit structure.

What Lafayette Families Need to Know

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, eight fire apparatus, several chief officers, Lafayette police officers, and Acadian Ambulance crews responded to the scene. Firefighters battled intense flames for approximately 30 minutes before bringing the fire under control.

All eight apartment units in Building A sustained heavy fire damage. Six of the units were occupied at the time of the fire, displacing six families who lost their homes.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced families with immediate needs, including temporary shelter, clothing, and other essentials.

Woman Injured Escaping Second-Floor Apartment

One female resident sustained minor injuries while escaping the burning building. She jumped from her second-floor window to escape the smoke and flames, injuring herself when she landed on the ground.

Acadian Ambulance transported the woman to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

What Happens Next for Heartland Apartment Residents

Fire officials determined the blaze originated in the building’s laundry room. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lafayette Fire Department.

The American Red Cross continues working with the six displaced families to provide emergency assistance and help them find temporary housing while they recover from the loss.

