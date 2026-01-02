(KPEL News) - Firefighters from the Franklin Fire Department and other local fire officials responded to a fire in a carport Saturday night, where the fire spread on Robert Street.

Franklin Fire Department Chief Chuck Bourgeois says firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and two house fires.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators Determine Franklin Fire Was Intentional

Multiple firefighters and trucks responded to the scene, and they were able to get the blazes under control. As they continued investigating what may have started the fire, local investigators determined it was intentionally set.

As officials determined the fire was intentionally set, they requested the help of the Office of the Louisiana Fire Marshal.

Investigators from the local fire department and the Office of the Louisiana Fire Marshal continued their investigation. As they worked together, they determined a suspect in the case who they believe set the fire.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING FIRE TO HOME WITH JUVENILE INSIDE.

Man Still Being Sought for Franklin House Fire

Authorities are still looking for Jrevon Anderson as they believe he was the person who set the fire. When he is found, the man will be booked into jail on the following charges:

Three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder

Aggravated Arson

How to Help Officials Find Jrevon Anderson

Officials are asking anyone with information on Anderon's whereabouts to call the Franklin Police Department at 337-828-1716 or the Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's tip hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

According to officials, the Red Cross was brought in to help the families impacted by the fires in their homes.

In addition to the Franklin Fire Department, firefighters were assisted by other fire crews in the area.

Family pets were rescued from the flames. The fires happened in the 600 block of Robert Street on Saturday, December 27 at around 11:20 p.m.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.