(KPEL News) - Details of a shocking situation have been released after the Office of the Louisiana Fire Marshal said that a woman was arrested after being accused of setting a house on fire while a juvenile was inside the home.

Authorities received a call on December 19 at 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival at the fire scene, they began fighting the blaze.

Juvenile Inside Louisiana House When Woman Is Accused of Setting It on Fire

While on scene, firefighters learned that a juvenile had been in the home when it was allegedly set on fire by a 43-year-old woman.

According to investigators and firefighters, the juvenile safely exited the home.

Authorities Identify Woman Accused of Setting House Fire with Child Inside

Investigators say the woman who is accused of setting the house on fire while knowing that the juvenile was inside has been identified as Brandi Frank.

Frank has been booked into jail on the following charges:

Aggravated Arson

Cruelty to Juveniles

According to Office of State Fire Marshal Assistant Chief Bryan Adams, the fire happened in the 1900 block of West Frisco Drive in LaPlace.

Adams says investigators determined the house did have a working smoke alarm.

Report Fire Crime on the Arson Hotline

If anyone knows anything about this fire or any other, you can call the State Fire Marshal Hotline at 844-954-1221. Whether you call or report it on the lasfm.org website, your information will remain anonymous.

