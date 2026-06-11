(New Orleans, LA) - Wing Delivery Service has announced that New Orleans will be one of eight test markets for grocery delievery via from Walmart. Instead of someone driving up to drop off your groceries, a drone would fly onto your property, provided you have the space, and drop off your order.

As of yet, they have not said when the program will start or which neighborhoods might be chosen for the delivery service. It will be interesting to talk with family and friends in the proposed areas, once they are announced, to see if they want to try this service.

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Locations Where Drone Groceries from Walmart Are Available:

According to the Wings website, each eligible area for drone-delivered groceries would need an area about the size of a picnic blanket for the order to drop. The program is already running in the following cities:

Atlanta

Charlotte

Dallas-Fort Worth

Houston

There are pilots who oversee the deliveries. They are responsible for monitoring the weather and other air traffic. They have FAA approval and must comply with the rules.

New Locations Where Drone Groceries from Walmart Will Be Available:

The new markets are as follows:

New Orleans

Memphis

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Salt Lake City

San Diego

San Francisco Bay Area

How Walmart's Drone Delivery Service Works

The website explains that they can operate on windy days and in moderate rain. That immediately makes one wonder how many times deliveries might have to be rescheduled because of severe Louisiana downpours. The old phrase about Louisiana weather comes to mind: "If you don't like the weather, just wait 15 minutes!" The crazy weather patterns in Louisiana might become a challenge for deliveries.

READ MORE: HOW DRONES AND AI ARE SAVING LOUISIANA'S $13 BILLION FARM INDUSTRY

Delivery times in markets like Dallas are said to be 15 to 30 minutes. Another thing to consider for customers will be the size and weight of items, as there will be limited. When you shop Walmart's inventory for a Wing drone delivery, you will have a different selection, so there will be fewer choices. If something is too heavy or too wild, it won't be available for drone delivery.

In a 2025 interview with Business Insider, Wing CEO Adam Woodworth says two of the most requested items for delivery are baby wipes and eggs. He says baby wipes made plenty of sense because it's not fun when you run out, but then it took him a bit to realize people were often ordering eggs to really test the system. Would the eggs be cracked, damaged, etc?

Wing Walmart Delivery Costs for New Orleans Customers

Right now, Walmart explains that, for a limited time, Walmart+ members will get free deliveries. When the promotion ends, each delivery will cost $19.99. Ouch!

Wing Walmart Delivery Drops Off at a Designated Area

According to the Walmart website,

Deliveries are made to a predetermined location of your home, such as the front or backyard or driveway.

Once the plan is available officially in New Orleans and up and running, it will be very interesting to see how our friends and family like the service.

Is This Something You Would Want in Your Neighborhood?

It's not going to happen anytime soon in Acadiana, but if all goes well across New Orleans and the other markets, it's not hard to speculate that drone-delivery service will eventually become available in Acadiana. What do you think?

It's going to be interesting to see how things unfold!