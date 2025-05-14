Louisiana law enforcement officials had to contend with shots fired at them after a strange situation unfolded when a man had set up a camp area with a tent on someone's property.

What Happened With The Man Firing On Deputies?

Just after 5 o'clock on Monday, May 12, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to some property in Egan.

There was a man who had set up a campsite with a tent on private property.

As deputies went to the area, they set up a perimeter and worked to contact the suspect.

The man is accused of firing four shots from a weapon he had.

Get our free mobile app

What Happened After Shots Were Fired?

According to officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office they then decided that they would use a drone to make contact with the man.

The 48-year-old man decided to remove himself from the site, and there was no further incident in reference to any shooting with a gun.

Police Lights Photo courtesy of Max Fleischmann, 4wcI3YQAWpI, via Unsplash loading...

Who Was Arrested?

Deputies arrested Robert Wayne Deane II of Lafayette and charged him with the following:

Four Counts of Aggravated Assault Upon Peace Officers

Aggravated Illegal Use of a Weapon

Criminal Trespassing

The man's bond was set at $60,000.

READ MORE: MAN SHOOTS ROOMMATE FOR EATING THE LAST HOT POCKET

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.