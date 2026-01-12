A viral video from New Year’s Eve in Downtown Lafayette is now part of an active effort to identify people involved in a women’s restroom fight at The Office Bar on Jefferson Street.

Sources tell us the incident was broken up that night by staff and management and was brought to the attention of off-duty law enforcement. We’re told the person who was injured initially declined to press charges at the scene, but later sought treatment and chose to file a police report afterward.

What Crime Stoppers Says Happened

Lafayette Crime Stoppers says the incident happened on New Year’s Eve (12/31/2025) into the morning of 01/01/2026 inside the women’s restroom at The Office Bar, 324 Jefferson St.

Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department are asking for help identifying individuals involved in the brawl, and they’re also requesting that anyone with additional video submit it with their tip.

Who Investigators Are Trying To Identify

Crime Stoppers says two people have possibly been identified by first name:

A Black female in a light blue outfit, possibly named Jada

A Black female in a white sweater and black tank top, possibly named Jordan

Crime Stoppers also says a third person is still needing to be identified: a Black female wearing a black tank top, white sweater, black leggings, and white shoes. The agency says other individuals have already been identified.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers Lafayette Crime Stoppers loading...

How To Submit Tips

If you recognize the people described in the Crime Stoppers post, you can report information anonymously by calling (337) 232-TIPS (8477), using the P3 Tips mobile app, or dialing **TIPS (**8477) on a mobile device. Crime Stoppers says tips can be eligible for a cash reward.

Get our free mobile app

Social Media Reaction Has Been Loud

The video sparked intense online debate, with many commenters focusing on fairness and whether the incident appeared to be “two on one,” while others criticized bystanders for filming instead of stepping in. Others questioned why this incident is getting attention when, in their view, fights downtown happen frequently.

As always, a viral clip is only one piece of what investigators review.