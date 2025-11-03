NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL-FM) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail was found dead over the weekend.

Who Was the Inmate?

The inmate, identified as 49-year-old James Moore of Tupelo, Mississippi, was found unresponsive in the shower area of the facility on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Inmate Died at Local Hospital

He was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is being investigated by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office Bureau of Investigations.

Ongoing Investigation by Iberia Parish Authorities

No other information has been released at this time.

