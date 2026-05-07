LAFAYETTE, La. - A woman and two of her dogs died in a house fire late Tuesday evening in Lafayette, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

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Lafayette firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 1700 block of Eraste Landry Road at 11:36 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5. Neighbors reported smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters Enter Smoke-Filled Home After Neighbors Report Blaze

Once on scene, firefighters were informed that an elderly person might be inside the dwelling. Emergency crews entered the smoke-filled home to search for possible occupants.

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The fire was contained to a bedroom and was quickly extinguished. The female victim was located in her bedroom.

Helen Melancon, 74, Identified as Victim

The 74-year-old female was identified as Helen Melancon. She lived at the home with her adult son. He was not home at the time of the fire. Two of the family dogs were inside the home and died in the fire as well.

Investigators Determine Cigarette Likely Caused the Bedroom Fire

Investigators with the Lafayette Fire Department and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire originated in the bed. The cause of the fire was most likely related to a cigarette. The victim was a smoker and was known to smoke in bed.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office is investigating the manner and cause of death.