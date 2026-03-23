(KPEL-FM) - Two separate house fires in Louisiana claimed the lives of two men within a span of just a few hours, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fires happened late Friday night into early Saturday morning, March 20–21.

Washington Parish Fire Claims One Life

In Washington Parish, firefighters responded around 11 p.m. on Friday to a home in the 62000 block of Easterling Landing Road near Bogalusa. A 56-year-old man died in that fire. Investigators say the cause remains undetermined, and due to extensive damage, it’s unclear whether the home had a working smoke alarm.

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St. Landry Parish Fire Under Investigation

Just a few hours later, around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, crews in St. Landry Parish were called to a fire in the 200 block of Mill Street in Eunice. A 55-year-old man was killed in that blaze. Officials say the home did not have smoke alarms.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Authorities say they have not ruled out unattended cooking or a possible electrical issue.

Officials Stress Importance of Smoke Alarms

Bryan J. Adams with the State Fire Marshal’s Office says the incidents highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms.

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“These tragedies are stark reminders of how critical it is to have working smoke alarms in your home,” Adams said. “A few minutes can make the difference between life and death. If you don't have smoke alarms, we can help.”

Free Smoke Alarm Program Available

The Fire Marshal’s Office is urging residents to make sure their homes are equipped with functioning smoke alarms. Through its Operation Save-A-Life program, free smoke alarms and installation are available to those who need them.

More information can be found at lasfm.org or by contacting your local fire department.