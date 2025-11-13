(Berwick, Louisiana) - An inmate is on the loose after he reportedly escaped from a south Louisiana jail.

Cecil Michael Stratton escaped from the Berwick Police Department jail at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, during lockdown procedures.

According to KATC TV-3, he remains at large and is considered dangerous. Police ssay that if you see him, you should not approach the suspect.

Stratton allegedly threw a chemical substance in the face of a jailer as they were performing the lockdown procedure, and this allowed him and another inmate to escape from the facility. Police were able to catch the other inmate who got out, but Stratton was able to get away.

Police say that he's escaped from jail before; previously, he escaped from a facility in North Louisiana.

Anyone with information on Stratton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at (985) 384-7710 or dial 911.

Here's a look at the inmate that police are looking for. If and when he is apprehended, we will provide updates here and on this station's mobile app.

Berwick Police Berwick Police loading...

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.