PORT ALLEN, La. (KPEL-FM) - A 26-year-old inmate was found dead on Sunday morning (Sept. 7) at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Inmate Found Unresponsive in Lockdown Cell

Just after 11:00 a.m., correctional deputies were alerted to an unresponsive inmate inside a lockdown cell. The cellmate notified staff, who immediately responded and administered first aid while medical personnel were en route.

Despite the life-saving measures, the inmate, identified as Nicholas Henderson, was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Previous Jail Incidents Involving Henderson

Henderson had been moved to the lockdown area after a fight with another inmate on Friday, according to WBRSO. As a result, he was moved from the general population to a lockdown isolation cell with another inmate. He was charged with second-degree battery following that incident.

This was not the first issue for Henderson while incarcerated. WBRZ in Baton Rouge previously reported that he was booked on additional charges related to a fatal overdose in the facility. Deputies at the time said Henderson gave "Mojo," synthetic marijuana, to 30-year-old Jeremy Paul before Paul overdosed and died on August 14.

Officials said Henderson showed no signs of distress earlier on Sunday when he was given breakfast.

Sheriff Bergeron Responds to Inmate Death

Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said the case is under investigation and added that the sheriff's office has recently ramped up security at the jail.

"Any loss of life in our custody is taken seriously," Bergeron said. "We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this incident and continuing our efforts to enhance security measures inside our facility."

Investigation Remains Ongoing

The investigation into Henderson's death remains ongoing.